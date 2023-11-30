The Utah Jazz (6-12) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -10.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 221.5 points eight times.

The average total in Minnesota's outings this year is 219.1, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Timberwolves have compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won 10 (83.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -500.

The Timberwolves have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 8 47.1% 112.9 225.8 106.2 225.9 221.4 Jazz 13 72.2% 112.9 225.8 119.7 225.9 230.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Timberwolves' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in nine opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in eight opportunities in away games.

The Timberwolves average 6.8 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Jazz give up (119.7).

When Minnesota scores more than 119.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 10-7 0-0 9-8 Jazz 9-9 0-0 10-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Point Insights

Timberwolves Jazz 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-6 106.2 Points Allowed (PG) 119.7 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 12-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.