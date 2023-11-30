Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Olmsted County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Olmsted County, Minnesota, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingsland High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.