Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 106-103 win over the Thunder (his last game) Alexander-Walker produced three points.

Now let's dig into Alexander-Walker's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 5.9 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.0 1.9 Assists 3.5 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 10.4 11.9 PR -- 7.9 9.7 3PM 2.5 1.3 1.7



Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 6.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Alexander-Walker's Timberwolves average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 119.7 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Jazz have conceded 42.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 28.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 13.4 makes per contest, 22nd in the league.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 18 0 3 1 0 3 2

