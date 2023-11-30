Tight end rankings are available here, to help you make the right decisions on your NFL fantasy roster heading into Week 13.

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 13

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game T.J. Hockenson Vikings 186.6 15.6 9 Travis Kelce Chiefs 171.2 17.1 8.8 George Kittle 49ers 142.9 13 5.5 Sam LaPorta Lions 142.9 13 7 Mark Andrews Ravens 135.4 13.5 6.1 Cole Kmet Bears 134.4 11.2 5.7 Evan Engram Jaguars 114.4 10.4 7.5 Dalton Schultz Texans 113.5 10.3 5.5 Dalton Kincaid Bills 113.4 10.3 5.8 David Njoku Browns 110.2 10 7.1 Trey McBride Cardinals 106.1 8.8 5.4 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 106.1 9.6 5.3 Logan Thomas Commanders 101.6 9.2 5.6 Dallas Goedert Eagles 91 10.1 5.8 Cade Otton Buccaneers 90.8 8.3 4.5 Jonnu Smith Falcons 87.3 7.9 4.1 Kyle Pitts Falcons 86.7 7.9 5.5 Tyler Conklin Jets 80.4 7.3 4.5 Darren Waller Giants 80.4 10.1 6.4 Hunter Henry Patriots 77.8 7.8 4.5 Tyler Higbee Rams 77.2 7 4.6 Luke Musgrave Packers 73.1 7.3 4.5 Gerald Everett Chargers 64.4 7.2 3.4 Donald Parham Chargers 60.9 5.5 2.6 Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans 57.5 5.2 4.4

This Week's Games

