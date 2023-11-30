The Minnesota Timberwolves, Naz Reid included, face the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Reid had 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 106-103 win versus the Thunder.

If you'd like to place a bet on Reid's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 10.7 Rebounds 5.5 4.0 3.7 Assists -- 0.6 0.5 PRA -- 17 14.9 PR -- 16.4 14.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Naz Reid Insights vs. the Jazz

Reid has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.4% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 119.7 points per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 28.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are 22nd in the league, allowing 13.4 makes per contest.

Naz Reid vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 22 16 5 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.