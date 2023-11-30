Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) and the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) matching up at Williams Arena (on November 30) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-69 win for Minnesota.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 78, New Orleans 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-8.5)

Minnesota (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Minnesota's record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, and New Orleans' is 3-1-0. The Golden Gophers have hit the over in two games, while Privateers games have gone over one time.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (149th in college basketball) and give up 67.0 per outing (111th in college basketball).

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.2 boards. It is grabbing 36.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.5 per contest.

Minnesota makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (186th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 32.2% rate.

The Golden Gophers average 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (133rd in college basketball), and give up 84.5 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball).

Minnesota loses the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 14.0 (310th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.7.

