How to Watch Minnesota vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) battle the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
Minnesota Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Gophers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Privateers' opponents have made.
- Minnesota has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 178th.
- The Golden Gophers record 76.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 75.5 the Privateers give up.
- When Minnesota totals more than 75.5 points, it is 3-0.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Minnesota put up 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than in away games (63.5).
- Defensively the Golden Gophers were better in home games last season, ceding 68.5 points per game, compared to 76.1 in away games.
- At home, Minnesota sunk 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.4). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (31.7%).
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 67-53
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|UAPB
|W 86-67
|Williams Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|L 76-58
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Williams Arena
