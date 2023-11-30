The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) battle the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Gophers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Privateers' opponents have made.

Minnesota has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 178th.

The Golden Gophers record 76.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 75.5 the Privateers give up.

When Minnesota totals more than 75.5 points, it is 3-0.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Minnesota put up 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than in away games (63.5).

Defensively the Golden Gophers were better in home games last season, ceding 68.5 points per game, compared to 76.1 in away games.

At home, Minnesota sunk 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.4). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule