The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) battle the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Minnesota Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Gophers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Privateers' opponents have made.
  • Minnesota has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 178th.
  • The Golden Gophers record 76.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 75.5 the Privateers give up.
  • When Minnesota totals more than 75.5 points, it is 3-0.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Minnesota put up 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than in away games (63.5).
  • Defensively the Golden Gophers were better in home games last season, ceding 68.5 points per game, compared to 76.1 in away games.
  • At home, Minnesota sunk 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than away from home (6.4). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 67-53 Williams Arena
11/21/2023 UAPB W 86-67 Williams Arena
11/26/2023 San Francisco L 76-58 Chase Center
11/30/2023 New Orleans - Williams Arena
12/3/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Nebraska - Williams Arena

