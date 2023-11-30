Kirill Kaprizov will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators face off on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kaprizov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Kaprizov has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 21:17 on the ice per game.

Kaprizov has a goal in six of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kaprizov has a point in 12 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 20 games this year, Kaprizov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kaprizov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 3 18 Points 3 6 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

