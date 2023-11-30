Karl-Anthony Towns plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Towns tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 106-103 win versus the Thunder.

In this article, we dig into Towns' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 21.2 23.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.5 Assists 3.5 2.9 3.4 PRA -- 33.1 36.7 PR -- 30.2 33.3 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 18.1% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Towns' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8.

Conceding 119.7 points per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz give up 28.1 assists per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz concede 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 32 25 7 1 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.