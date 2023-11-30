In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jared Spurgeon to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Spurgeon has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

