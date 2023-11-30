Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Houston County, Minnesota, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Le Roy, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.