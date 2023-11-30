Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Hennepin County, Minnesota is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orono High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
