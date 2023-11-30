How to Watch Butler vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- In games Butler shoots better than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.
- The Bulldogs put up 19.9 more points per game (80.6) than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).
- When Butler totals more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 38.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.
- The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only four more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- Texas Tech is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, surrendering 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- In home games, Butler sunk 1.2 more treys per game (7) than in road games (5.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (28.8%).
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 66 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Red Raiders allowed 3.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (72.1).
- At home, Texas Tech sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Texas Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (33.5%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|L 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 72-70
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan
|W 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
