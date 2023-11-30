Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 30?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Brock Faber going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Faber stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Faber has zero points on the power play.
- Faber averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|23:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:49
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:19
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Wild vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
