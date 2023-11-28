The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) in a battle between the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference at Target Center on November 28, 2023 on BSN and BSOK.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 12-3 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 26th.

The Timberwolves score only 2.1 more points per game (113.4) than the Thunder allow (111.3).

When Minnesota scores more than 111.3 points, it is 9-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves score 114.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.4 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.

In 2023-24, Minnesota is giving up 100.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 111.9.

The Timberwolves are draining 11.3 treys per game both at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.6% when playing at home and 36.9% away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries