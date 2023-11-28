Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 119-97 win over the Grizzlies (his previous game) Gobert produced 13 points and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into Gobert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 12.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.3 10.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 24.7 24.2 PR -- 23.4 22.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Thunder

Gobert is responsible for attempting 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Gobert's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8.

The Thunder are the ninth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.3 points per game.

The Thunder allow 46.1 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

The Thunder allow 26.8 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2022 9 6 4 0 0 0 0 10/23/2022 25 15 15 1 0 1 0 10/19/2022 34 23 16 2 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.