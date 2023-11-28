The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) visit the Providence Friars (5-1) after losing three road games in a row. The Friars are double-digit favorites by 21.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The over/under is set at 125.5 in the matchup.

Providence vs. Wagner Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -21.5 125.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs Wagner Betting Records & Stats

The Friars are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Wagner sports a 1-1-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-3-0 mark from Providence.

Providence vs. Wagner Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 5 100% 74.7 137.7 64.7 126.3 145.9 Wagner 1 50% 63 137.7 61.6 126.3 131.5

Additional Providence vs Wagner Insights & Trends

The 74.7 points per game the Friars record are 13.1 more points than the Seahawks allow (61.6).

Providence is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 61.6 points.

The Seahawks average only 1.7 fewer points per game (63) than the Friars allow (64.7).

Providence vs. Wagner Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 2-3-0 0-0 0-5-0 Wagner 1-1-0 0-0 1-1-0

Providence vs. Wagner Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Wagner 15-2 Home Record 8-4 6-6 Away Record 6-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

