Naz Reid's Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 119-97 win against the Grizzlies, Reid put up 12 points and six rebounds.

Let's look at Reid's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.2 10.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.4 Assists -- 0.6 0.3 PRA -- 16.6 13.8 PR -- 16 13.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Naz Reid Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Reid has made 4.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Reid's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8.

The Thunder are the ninth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 111.3 points per game.

The Thunder give up 46.1 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

The Thunder give up 26.8 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Naz Reid vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 37 28 9 3 3 1 3 12/3/2022 30 13 18 3 0 4 0 10/23/2022 13 14 3 1 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.