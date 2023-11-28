The Minnesota Wild, with Marcus Johansson, are in action Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johansson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Johansson has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Johansson has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Johansson has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 19 games played.

Johansson's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 61 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 19 Games 3 8 Points 1 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.