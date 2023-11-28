Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 28?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joel Eriksson Ek find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- In nine of 19 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- On the power play, Eriksson Ek has accumulated six goals and one assist.
- He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|22:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|21:28
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|20:21
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-3
Wild vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
