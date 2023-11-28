When the Minnesota Wild face off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jared Spurgeon score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Spurgeon has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

