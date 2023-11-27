Will Justin Jefferson Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Jefferson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 12. Looking for Jefferson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Jefferson has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 571 yards on 36 receptions (15.9 per catch) and three TDs.
Justin Jefferson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Vikings.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Jefferson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|36
|571
|182
|3
|15.9
Jefferson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|150
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|13
|11
|159
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|13
|7
|149
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|85
|2
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|6
|3
|28
|0
