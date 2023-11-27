Alexander Mattison has a tough matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears in Week 12 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears give up 79.5 rushing yards per game, second-best in the league.

This year, Mattison has compiled a team-leading 542 yards on 148 attempts (49.3 ypg). As a pass-catcher, Mattison has also caught 25 balls for 163 yards (14.8 ypg). He's scored three TDs through the air attack.

Mattison vs. the Bears

Mattison vs the Bears (since 2021): 4 GP / 33.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 33.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Bears have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 79.5 rushing yards the Bears allow per outing makes them the second-ranked run defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Bears have put up six touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Bears' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison has hit the rushing yards over in four of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Vikings, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

He has handled 55.4% of his team's 267 rushing attempts this season (148).

Mattison has no rushing touchdowns in 11 games this season.

He has three total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

He has 22 red zone carries for 55.0% of the team share (his team runs on 38.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Mattison Receiving Insights

Mattison, in four of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mattison has 9.1% of his team's target share (38 targets on 417 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.3 yards per target (136th in NFL play), racking up 163 yards on 38 passes thrown his way.

Mattison has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Mattison (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 17.2% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 18 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

