You should watch Alex DeBrincat and Mats Zuccarello in particular on Sunday, when the Detroit Red Wings meet the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello is a top offensive contributor for his team with 20 points (1.1 per game), as he has scored five goals and 15 assists in 18 games (playing 18:18 per game).

With 17 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 11 assists through 18 games, Kirill Kaprizov is crucial for Minnesota's attack.

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has nine goals and seven assists for Detroit.

In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 3-4-2 this season, collecting 218 saves and allowing 31 goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .876 save percentage (59th in the league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat has been a major player for Detroit this season, collecting 20 points in 19 games.

Dylan Larkin has seven goals and 12 assists, equaling 19 points (one per game).

J.T. Compher's 16 points this season are via four goals and 12 assists.

Alex Lyon (1-1-0) has a 1.5 goals against average and a .933% save percentage (second-best in league).

Wild vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 6th 3.68 Goals Scored 3.06 19th 13th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.94 31st 17th 30.7 Shots 30.4 18th 9th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 15th 21.25% Power Play % 15.94% 23rd 15th 78.87% Penalty Kill % 67.19% 32nd

