Having dropped six in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX as the Red Wings take on the Wild.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild allow 3.9 goals per game (71 in total), 25th in the NHL.

The Wild have 55 goals this season (3.1 per game), 27th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 18 5 15 20 7 7 23.1% Kirill Kaprizov 18 6 11 17 18 6 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 18 9 7 16 2 8 51% Marco Rossi 18 6 5 11 4 8 41.6% Ryan Hartman 17 7 4 11 13 13 43.5%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the league (70 total, 3.7 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players