The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at FedExForum, take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8). The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 60% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

Rudy Gobert is putting up 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He's sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 37% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Kyle Anderson is putting up 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor.

The Timberwolves are receiving 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 24 points, 3.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game.

Xavier Tillman averages 12.7 points, 9 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 15 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams puts up 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Timberwolves 108.6 Points Avg. 112.8 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 103.1 43.6% Field Goal % 49% 33.2% Three Point % 36.9%

