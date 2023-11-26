Wild vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 26
The Minnesota Wild (5-9-4) will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) on the road on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX.
The Wild are 2-6-2 in the past 10 contests, putting up 26 total goals (seven power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have given up 37 goals to their opponents.
Wild vs. Red Wings Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Red Wings 5, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (5-9-4 overall) have posted a record of 1-4-5 in games that have needed OT this season.
- This season the Wild recorded just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.
- When Minnesota has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).
- The Wild have earned 10 points in their 11 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 4-3-2 (10 points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Wild went 1-6-2 in those matchups (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|6th
|3.68
|Goals Scored
|3.06
|19th
|13th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.94
|31st
|17th
|30.7
|Shots
|30.4
|18th
|9th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|22nd
|15th
|21.25%
|Power Play %
|15.94%
|23rd
|15th
|78.87%
|Penalty Kill %
|67.19%
|32nd
Wild vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
