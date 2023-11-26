The San Francisco Dons (2-1) meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 62.9 350th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 71.0 207th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 7th 10.3 3pt Made 6.2 299th 193rd 12.8 Assists 14.7 62nd 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.3 224th

