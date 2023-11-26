Sunday's game features the San Francisco Dons (4-2) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) facing off at Chase Center (on November 26) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-65 win for San Francisco.

The matchup has no line set.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 74, Minnesota 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-9.0)

San Francisco (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

San Francisco is 4-0-0 against the spread, while Minnesota's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. The Dons are 0-4-0 and the Golden Gophers are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game, with a +77 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (86th in college basketball) and allow 65.2 per outing (82nd in college basketball).

The 38.2 rebounds per game Minnesota accumulates rank 47th in the country, 9.6 more than the 28.6 its opponents grab.

Minnesota knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per game its opponents make, at a 32.7% rate.

Minnesota has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (269th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (291st in college basketball).

