The San Francisco Dons (4-2) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chase Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Francisco vs. Minnesota matchup.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Chase Center in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-4.5) 137.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-4.5) 137.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

Minnesota is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

San Francisco has compiled a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Dons games have not hit the over yet this season.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Minnesota, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much higher (82nd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (147th).

Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

