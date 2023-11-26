Minnesota vs. San Francisco: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The San Francisco Dons (4-2) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chase Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Francisco vs. Minnesota matchup.
Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Minnesota vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Francisco (-4.5)
|137.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|San Francisco (-4.5)
|137.5
|-215
|+176
Minnesota vs. San Francisco Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 4-1-0 ATS this year.
- San Francisco has compiled a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dons games have not hit the over yet this season.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Minnesota, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much higher (82nd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (147th).
- Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
