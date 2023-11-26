The Minnesota Wild, Mats Zuccarello among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Considering a wager on Zuccarello in the Wild-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello has averaged 18:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Zuccarello has a goal in five of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zuccarello has a point in 14 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points five times.

Zuccarello has an assist in 12 of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Zuccarello hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 2 20 Points 2 5 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.