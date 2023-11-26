On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jonas Brodin going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

  • Brodin has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Brodin has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Brodin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:12 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:18 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:46 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:34 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:13 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:49 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

