Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Fancy a bet on Eriksson Ek? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 18 games this season, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 2 16 Points 1 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

