Should you bet on Jacob Middleton to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Middleton has no points on the power play.

Middleton's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:42 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:23 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

