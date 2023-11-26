Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 124-111 loss versus the Kings, Edwards totaled 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Edwards' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.7 27.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 5.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.5 PRA -- 37.8 38.4 PR -- 32.7 32.9 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.4



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Edwards has made 9.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 22.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 23.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

The Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 113.7 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 45.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 24.7 per contest, ninth in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the worst team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 15.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 39 17 2 5 1 2 1 1/27/2023 36 25 7 7 3 1 0 11/30/2022 40 29 3 5 2 3 5 11/11/2022 38 28 6 6 3 0 0

