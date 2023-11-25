St. Thomas vs. Green Bay November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) will meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Parker Bjorklund: 15 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)
- Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Green Bay Rank
|Green Bay AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|360th
|59.3
|Points Scored
|74.2
|118th
|333rd
|76.5
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|363rd
|25.3
|Rebounds
|29
|317th
|347th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|9
|35th
|331st
|10.9
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
