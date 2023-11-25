Saturday's contest features the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) and the Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) squaring off at Resch Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 65-62 victory for St. Thomas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 65, Green Bay 62

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-2.7)

St. Thomas (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 126.5

Both Green Bay and St. Thomas are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Phoenix are 1-3-0 and the Tommies are 0-4-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (posting 69.7 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and conceding 62.5 per outing, 48th in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential.

St. Thomas prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It pulls down 28.5 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.3.

St. Thomas makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents.

St. Thomas has committed 10 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.3 (300th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.