The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) battle the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tommies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have hit.
  • St. Thomas is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 217th.
  • The 69.7 points per game the Tommies score are just 3.3 more points than the Phoenix give up (66.4).
  • St. Thomas is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, St. Thomas posted 12.4 more points per game (81.1) than it did on the road (68.7).
  • The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.6).
  • In home games, St. Thomas sunk 1.3 more treys per game (9.3) than in road games (8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Cal Poly L 61-60 CBU Events Center
11/18/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 66-62 CBU Events Center
11/19/2023 Portland State W 76-70 CBU Events Center
11/25/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee - Schoenecker Arena

