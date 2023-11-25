NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.
Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston Bruins at New York Rangers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+,MSG,NESN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+,MSG,MSG-B (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH+,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+,ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
