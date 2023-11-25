Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) square off with Paul Bunyan's Axe the prize on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers are favored by only 2 points. The over/under for the contest is 42.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota matchup.
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-2)
|42.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|41.5
|-134
|+112
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Minnesota has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- Wisconsin has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 2-point favorites this season, the Badgers have an ATS record of 3-5-1.
