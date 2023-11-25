The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Wisconsin is totaling 366.5 yards per game on offense (82nd in the FBS), and rank 35th defensively, yielding 335.5 yards allowed per game. Minnesota has been sputtering on offense, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 20.7 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 26.8 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

Below in this article, we'll provide all the info you need to know about how to view this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Minnesota Wisconsin 304.1 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.5 (87th) 370.4 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (31st) 152.2 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.7 (72nd) 151.9 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.7 (83rd) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (60th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 1,671 yards on 52.6% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor is his team's leading rusher with 103 carries for 591 yards, or 53.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jordan Nubin has run for 442 yards across 100 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has registered 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 710 (64.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 96 times and has seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has racked up 376 receiving yards (34.2 yards per game) on 28 receptions.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 23 grabs (on 44 targets) have netted him 226 yards (20.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,543 yards (140.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 237 rushing yards on 68 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 819 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Chez Mellusi has racked up 306 yards on 51 carries, scoring four times.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 675 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 64 receptions (out of 102 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has caught 25 passes for 375 yards (34.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Skyler Bell's 38 receptions are good enough for 297 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wisconsin or Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.