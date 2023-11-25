There are several strong matchups on the Week 13 college football schedule, including the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers that is a must-watch for football fans in Minnesota.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week

Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!