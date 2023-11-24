The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) and the Sacramento Kings (8-6) are slated to play on Friday at Target Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Anthony Edwards and De'Aaron Fox are two players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, NBCS-CA

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves were victorious in their most recent game against the 76ers, 112-99, on Wednesday. Edwards starred with 31 points, plus six rebounds and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 31 6 6 2 0 5 Karl-Anthony Towns 23 11 3 2 2 1 Rudy Gobert 13 11 3 0 3 0

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards' numbers for the season are 26.1 points, 5.1 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 8.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rudy Gobert posts 12.1 points, 11.8 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 57.4% from the floor.

Mike Conley averages 10.1 points, 2.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Anderson is putting up 7.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

