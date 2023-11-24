The injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) heading into their game against the Sacramento Kings (8-6) currently includes three players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 from Target Center.

The Timberwolves enter this contest on the heels of a 112-99 victory against the 76ers on Wednesday. In the victory, Anthony Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 31 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1 0 1 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Keegan Murray: Out (Back), Alex Len: Out (Ankle), Keon Ellis: Out (Ankle)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

