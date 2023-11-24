The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) clash with the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and NBCS-CA.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards puts up 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Rudy Gobert puts up 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Naz Reid puts up 16 points, 4.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's draining 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per game.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 60% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while posting 0 steals and 1 block.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Kings 112.4 Points Avg. 111.1 102.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.8 48.6% Field Goal % 43.7% 37.3% Three Point % 31.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.