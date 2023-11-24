How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) welcome in the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Seton Hall is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.
- The Pirates average 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76.0 the Hawkeyes allow.
- Seton Hall has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 76.0 points.
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 36.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Iowa has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.9% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
- The Hawkeyes put up an average of 89.4 points per game, 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow to opponents.
- When Iowa gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-0.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Seton Hall performed better at home last season, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last year, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 away from home.
- When playing at home, Seton Hall drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than on the road (5.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in away games (32.2%).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa put up more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
- At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76.0 points per game last season, 4.0 more than they allowed away (72.0).
- At home, Iowa sunk 10.0 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 96-71
|Prudential Center
|11/18/2023
|Wagner
|W 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/23/2023
|USC
|L 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
