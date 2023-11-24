The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) host a Big Ten showdown against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Nebraska sports the 19th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (18.7 points allowed per game), but rank 13th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (18.7 points per game). Iowa ranks worst in total yards per game on offense (246.5), but at least it has been playing well on defense, ranking seventh-best in total yards surrendered per game (280.6).

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Nebraska vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Nebraska Iowa 317.7 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (133rd) 307.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.6 (7th) 186.6 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.4 (106th) 131.1 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.1 (130th) 25 (132nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (65th) 13 (92nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 967 passing yards, completing 49% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 483 yards (43.9 ypg) on 120 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has been handed the ball 100 times this year and racked up 409 yards (37.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has hauled in 31 receptions for 289 yards (26.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Thomas Fidone II has caught 23 passes while averaging 22.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Alex Bullock has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 13 catches for 186 yards, an average of 16.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has thrown for 882 yards on 49.7% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has rushed 139 times for 668 yards, with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has compiled 385 yards on 94 carries with three touchdowns.

Erick All has registered 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 299 (27.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has collected 213 receiving yards (19.4 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Seth Anderson's 31 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 141 yards and one touchdown.

