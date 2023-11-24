The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) and No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) will battle in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, Nebraska. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Iowa?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 19, Nebraska 15

Iowa 19, Nebraska 15 Nebraska has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

The Cornhuskers have a 1-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Iowa has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hawkeyes have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Cornhuskers have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (+2.5)



Iowa (+2.5) Nebraska is 4-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In 10 games played Iowa has recorded four wins against the spread.

This year, the Hawkeyes have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (25.5)



Over (25.5) This season, nine of Nebraska's 11 games have gone over Friday's over/under of 25.5 points.

This season, seven of Iowa's games have ended with a score higher than 25.5 points.

The total for the game of 25.5 is 11.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Nebraska (18.7 points per game) and Iowa (18.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 41.3 42.5 Implied Total AVG 25.1 26.3 23.6 ATS Record 4-6-1 2-4-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 36.4 37.3 35.0 Implied Total AVG 23.5 24.8 21.5 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 2-4-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

