Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Marshall County, Minnesota today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephen-Argyle Central Schools at Kittson County Central
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hallock, MN
- Conference: Seven Star
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.