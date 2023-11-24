Will Marcus Johansson score a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Johansson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Johansson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:43 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:07 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:39 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

